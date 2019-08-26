Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host the 11th annual Ladies Day Golf Tournament on Sept. 19 at Heritage Shores Golf Club, 1 Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville.

The tournament planning committee comprises Arsie Burton, Ellen Cohen, Donna Cranston, Tina Hill, Janet Hubbard, Cathie Jo Jones, Sharon Mears, Gerry Mitchell, Trisha Newcomer, Linda Robertson, Linda Robinson, Pat Shannon and Kathy Tucker.

This year’s tournament theme is “Time Fore Tee” and is open to all female golfers. The tournament includes 18-holes of golf at Heritage Shores, several specialty opportunities during the round of play, food and team prizes for gross and net scores. Throughout the course, players will have numerous chances to test their skills by competing in contests for closest to the pin, straightest drive, closest to the Mad Hatters Hat, the Pursuit of the Perfect Drive and a hole-in-one. A full field of participants is expected.

Proceeds will benefit the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, directly helping patients diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Golfer entry fees are $90 per player and $360 for a foursome the day-of. The PINK Links program will return and will display golf ball-shaped signs at the tournament to honor, memorialize or celebrate loved ones. The signs are available for a donation of $25 each.

Nanticoke will host the 33rd annual Open Golf Tournament the next day, Sept. 20, also at Heritage Shores.

For registration and more on either tournament, visit nanticoke.org/golf, call 536-5390 or email fioric@nanticoke.org.