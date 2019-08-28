Check before traveling for Labor Day. Smartphone app reports back on your airbag recall status.

The free smartphone app, Airbag Recall, is easy to use. Take a picture of a license plate or enter the registration number to determine if your vehicle, or a family member or friend’s car, is under recall.

According to SafeAirbags.com, owners affected by the Takata airbag recall should immediately schedule a recall repair at a local dealership, which is free under the terms of the settlement. Dealerships around the country have replacement parts available and the free repair should take one to a few hours, depending on vehicle make and model.

Affected vehicles include those made by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

It is also possible to check your vehicle’s VIN number by visiting SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls. About 40,000 cars and trucks in Delaware still need an airbag replacement.



