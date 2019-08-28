The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover, will celebrate the cinematic history of Delaware's movie theaters with a special program presented by author Michael Nazarewycz at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

Nazarewycz will discuss his recently published book “Historic Movie Theaters of Delaware” and recount several Delaware connections, such as when Hollywood legend Cary Grant visited the Playhouse in 1955, recalling his days on its stage as a child actor. Clint Eastwood came to Wilmington for a secret test screening of his film “The Gauntlet” at the Branmar Cinema. The history of “Star Wars” included a Delaware theater showing that was one of only 45 in the U.S. to open the film.

Nazarewycz has written for numerous online outlets, most recently the indie film site WayTooIndie.com. In 2014, he founded the MOT Film Society, where he has brought classic films to the big screens of Middletown to help raise money for charity. He is married with two daughters.

The program is free and will last about one hour. No reservations are required.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.