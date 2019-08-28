The inaugural Jeep Rally for Respect benefiting Special Olympics Delaware is set for the morning of Sept. 7.

Dozens of Jeeps are expected to participate in the police-escorted ride — no stopping for lights — that starts at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Inlet Day Area, located just south of the bridge, and ends on the beach at Fenwick Island State Park.

Upon arrival at the state park, drivers and passengers will be greeted by music from Brian K. Hall of Classic Rock 103.5 & 102.9 The Vault. A judged “Show and Shine” will take place on the beach while participants have lunch from Bethany Blues.

“Anytime we can attract a new segment of the Delaware population, we are excited for the opportunity to educate them about the value of Special Olympics to our Delaware residents,” said Lisa Smith, director of marketing and development for Special Olympics Delaware. “We anticipate that this event, similar to our other unique events, will become a mainstay fundraiser for the organization and that one day the Jeeps participating in this inaugural ride will look back on it and be proud to have been part of the first one.”

The Jeep Rally for Respect is one of several Special Olympics events — Truck Convoy, Ride to the Tide, Over the Edge, Polar Bear Plunge and Torch Run — supported by Delaware’s Law Enforcement for Special Olympics movement, comprising police officers representing every agency in the state.

For more, visit sode.org or plungede.org.