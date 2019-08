The Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack, located inside Millsboro Town Hall, 322 Wilson Highway, will reopen for the season Sept. 20,

The menu will be oyster fritters, crab cakes, soft shell sandwiches and hot dogs.

Hours are 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, or until sell-out, through Dec. 14. The shack will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.

For more, call 604 2990.