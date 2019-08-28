The seventh Summer’s End 5K, part of the Ten Sisters of Dewey Beach Road Race Series, is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Jimmy’s Grille, 1911 Highway One, Dewey Beach.

The course is USATF certified with chip timing. Entrants receive a gender-specific shirt and giveaways. $50 gift cards go to overall male and female, master’s male and female winners receive a $25 card. Awards go to top three in five-year age categories 9 and younger to 80 and older, top male and female walkers and fastest beach house team that includes at least one female walker. The post-race party includes down-home food for all participants and beer for those older than 1. Passes are $5 for those who are not running. Get a zip, long-sleeved T-shirt for $10 additional.

Proceeds go to Dewey Beach Patrol, Sussex Consortium and Tyanna Foundation.

Registration is $25 advance, $30 race day.

For registration and more, visit raceroster.com/events/2019/21130.