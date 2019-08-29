Integrative medicine physician Uday Jan will offer new insights on the vital connection between microorganisms that are living in the intestine and brain health in a talk set for 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Beebe Integrative Community Health will host the class, titled, “The Inside View — How Microbiome and Gut Health Impacts Our Brain.”

Virtually every system in the body is affected by the microbiome, making it essential to understand how to naturally encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Participants will learn how incorporating a well-balanced diet can help better handle stress, improve mood, allay anxiety and depression and reduce the risk of disease.

The class is free, though registration is required at inside-view-gut-brain-health-lewes.eventbrite.com.

For more, call 258-3014 or email shwilliams@beebehealthcare.org.