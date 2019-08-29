Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation is scheduling visits from its Mobile Agriculture Lab to third and fourth grade classrooms for the 2019-20 school year.

Kali Voshell, new DFB program and foundation coordinator, is looking forward to working with teachers and students across the state.

“The Ag Lab is a traveling classroom that serves to educate young people about farming and agriculture,” said Voshell. “It is a fun, educational tool that allows kids to see the different aspects of agriculture and try it out for themselves.”

Through a grant from the Longwoods Foundation, the lab has been equipped with heat, air conditioning and a generator, which have made it possible to extend the use of the lab for several more months of the year. Mid-Atlantic Farm Credit also made two donations to the FBF Foundation earmarked for the lab.

The lab began as a trailer donated by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, which was converted for use as a mobile classroom before hitting the road in June 2014. The DFB Foundation purchased a truck to pull the 26-foot trailer. As of last year, the lab reached more than 10,000 students at schools and summer programs, in addition to thousands more children at events such as the Delaware State Fair.

“During our presentation, we talk about careers in agriculture, how food gets from the farm to their table, the five food groups and the importance of healthy eating and how farming successes and failures affect the economy,” said Voshell. “Students get to feel the different types of soil we have in Delaware, and get to plant a seed in a cup to take home to see what it is like to grow their own food. These topics align with 5-LS1 of the Next Generation Science Standards, and 5.NF of the Common Core State Standard for Mathematics.”

The lab is handicap accessible, and can accommodate 14 to 18 students at a time for each 30-minute presentation. Cost is $1 per child. The lab can be scheduled for several classes on one day, or over a period of multiple days, depending on the number of students.

Requests will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For scheduling and more, call 697-3183.