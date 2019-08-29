Charles Ndikum, 25, and Chrys Atanga, 21, were arrested after a traffic stop Aug. 28.

The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested two men on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Charles Ndikum, 25, and Chrys Atanga, 21, were both out on bond when officers stopped them for a motor vehicle violation and smelled marijuana coming from their car. Both men were detained without incident at 3:33 p.m.

Officers searched a home in the 300 block of North Bradford Street since Ndikum was on probation. They found 598.8 grams of marijuana, packaging material, digital scales and cash suspected to be drug proceeds.

Ndikum had been out on “own recognizance” bond, meaning he agreed in writing to appear in all upcoming court proceedings, for charges from the day before.

Officers had approached Ndikum at a Wawa in North Dover for a loitering complaint Tuesday afternoon when he fled and dropped 14 grams of marijuana. Ndikum was charged with resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and loitering, police said.

After his second arrest Wednesday, Ndikum was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution for a violation of probation and was charged with: possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and conspiracy second degree.

Atanga was out on bond after being arrested on drug charges and striking two officers with his vehicle three days before. After the incident Wednesday, Atanga was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $33,150 cash bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, conspiracy second degree and various traffic violations.