The 11th annual Pedal Away Prostate Cancer bike race and health fair is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Eden Hill Medical Center, 200 Banning St., Dover.

The annual event is sponsored by the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition, and raises funds that support free community prostate screening programs and educational outreach. Rafael Zaragoza, formerly of Urology Associates of Dover, was instrumental in starting the coalition with like-minded community members, including his son, Michael Zaragoza, also of Urology Associates of Dover. DPCC was founded in 2011.

The bike event is open to cyclists of all abilities, with prizes for top finishers. There are separate start times for competitive and non-competitive cyclists. The race also serves as the 40K race for the Delaware Senior Olympics. Rider support and emergency medical services are available throughout the race. A picnic lunch is included in the registration fee. A picnic lunch with a prostate cancer speaker and trophy presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the finish site.

A health fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the finish site. Free PSA vouchers and prostate cancer screening registrations are available. There will also be free health screenings for vision, diabetes, skin cancer and blood pressure as well as free massages and information on health care services provided locally.

Admission to the health fair is free.

For registration and more, visit bikereg.com/pedal-away-prostate-cancer.