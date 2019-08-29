Rehoboth Beach reminds the public that on Jan. 8, commissioners approved an extension of the existing parking permit season to the second Sunday following Labor Day, Sept. 15, to coincide with the parking meter season.

Parking permits are required daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all non-metered areas within the city. All parking permits allow for parking at Deauville Beach. Parking permits are available for sale at the Parking Department, 1 City Hall Drive; Visitors Center, 501 Rehoboth Ave., for weekly, weekend, weekend daily and daily permits only; Rehoboth Avenue coming into town after crossing the drawbridge, kiosk open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; and Bayard Avenue coming into town after crossing over Silver Lake, kiosk open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Parking Permit Fees are $250 seasonal transferable, $125 after Aug. 1; $225 seasonal nontransferable, $115 after Aug. 1; $90 weekly; $45 three-day weekend; $20 weekend daily; and $15 weekday daily.

For more parking information, visit cityofrehoboth.com/visitors/parking-information or call 227-6181, ext. 522.