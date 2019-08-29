Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs will learn how to start, grow or expand their businesses at Rural Strong, a free information session set for 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Virden Retreat Center, 700 Pilottown Road, Lewes, and hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Delaware Small Business Development Center.

Rural Strong includes ways to access funding, government contracting and exporting opportunities available through the federal government. SBA’s local partners also will be on site at the event to provide one-on-one guidance.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2OvgFOi. Those interested in participating as a partner should call, 573-6294, ext 7.