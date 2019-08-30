The 2019 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 2 at the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

The event includes a gathering of mourners who will travel along the Bethany Boardwalk from the north end toward the town's bandstand at the center of the Boardwalk.

The Dixie Cats, the Downtown Dixieland Band and the Jazz Funeral Irregulars will provide the entertainment and lead the procession. The procession includes a casket with a mannequin symbolizing “Summer of 2019."

After the procession reaches the bandstand, there will be a rendition of "God Bless America" before the presentation of a series of short speeches to celebrate the funeral's 34nd year and the final departure of summer. The official Jazz Funeral host is Liane Hansen, a broadcast professional and radio host for National Public Radio. Hansen will introduce two or three guest speakers who will comment on the events of the summer season.

For more, call 537-1585 or visit jazz-funeral.com.