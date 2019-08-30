The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for proposed roadway improvements along Coastal Highway/state Route 1 in Sussex County and will host a public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the cafeteria of Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase. The purpose of this project is to maintain the capacity of the state Route 1 corridor and improve safety at the unsignalized intersection of state Route 1 and Minos Conaway while improving mobility and access for local traffic.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the proposed alternative and provide comment. Project team members will be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided. Comments may be submitted at the workshop, online at deldot.gov, or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The comment deadline is Oct. 21.