Dover Parks and Recreation will be hosting a car, bike and truck show on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Schutte Park parking lot.

You can stroll through some of Dover’s finest vehicles, get a bite to eat from the food vendors and enjoy music, all with free admission.

If you’re interested in registering a car, bike or truck for the show, you can pre-register for $12 by calling 302-674-7541 or visiting cityofdover.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

You can register at the show for $15. The rain date is Sunday, September 8.