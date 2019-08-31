50-year-old Tony L. Mutschler, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man in connection with a Laurel burglary.

The incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, when troopers were dispatched to the 28000 block of East Trap Pond Road for a report of a burglary in progress. A resident advised that someone had forced entry into his residence and fled on foot.

An immediate search of the area was conducted and stolen property was recovered nearby. A K-9 track led police to 50-year-old Tony L. Mutschler, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, who was hiding in a cornfield nearby. Also located nearby was Mutschler’s Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Mutschler was taken into custody without further incident and charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, felony theft, two counts of theft, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and leaving a vehicle upon a roadway. He was later released on $13,501 unsecured bond.