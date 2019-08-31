Isaiah Blakey, 15, is wanted for assault and weapons charges.

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Isaiah Blakey, 15, who fled a home on Mallory Court, east of Route 13 in Felton, after a violent incident.

Troopers responded to a physical domestic complaint at the home Aug. 30 at 6:57 p.m. Police said Blakey physically assaulted his girlfriend and broke her cell phone.

Blakey’s brother attempted to break up the altercation when a struggle ensued between the brothers, causing minor injury to the victim. Both Blakey’s brother and his girlfriend refused medical treatment at the scene.

Before fleeing, Blakey smashed a car windshield and the home’s sliding glass door with a shovel. He also threatened six individuals in the residence and said he was going to kill all of them, police said.

Blakey currently has active warrants out of Troop 3 for: possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, assault second degree, aggravated menacing, six counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of reckless endangering, offensive touching and three counts of criminal mischief.

Police described Blakey as a light skin, black male, 5 feet eight inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt and dark pants. (No photo available).

Troopers ask anyone that has information about Blakey’s location to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.