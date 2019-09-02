The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Frankford.

The incident occurred on around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, as a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Burbage Road, just east of East Sherwood Drive. At the same time, a bicyclist was operating a bright green bicycle eastbound on Burbage Road in the same general vicinity. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Cherokee failed to see the bicycle and struck the rear of it, causing the cyclist to be ejected.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old Frankford male, was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

The operator of the Cherokee, a 56-year-old Frankford male, was properly restrained. He did not sustain injury and remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Burbage Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.