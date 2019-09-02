51-year-old Laurie A. Parkin arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro woman after she allegedly attempted to file a false report and assaulted an officer.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, when troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of River Bend Road, in the Long Neck Apartments, for a report of a domestic. The resident and reporting person, 51-year-old Laurie A. Parkin, immediately became confrontational and irrational.

It appeared to police that Parkin was under the influence and she indicated that she had two children in the residence. As a trooper attempted to enter the residence, Parkin pushed the trooper out of the door way and a struggle ensued. Parkin then allegedly resisted being taken into custody, striking the trooper, who sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

Police determined through investigation that Parkin had attempted to file a false domestic-related report against her ex-husband, who was not at the residence and had not made contact with her that day.

Parkin was transported back to Troop 7, where she initially refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. She was charged with second-degree assault injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest causing injury to a law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints, falsely reporting an incident, malicious interference with emergency communications and disorderly conduct.

Parkin was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $4,020 secured bond.