Dispute in drive-thru line leads to arrest of 19-year-old woman in Bear

Delaware State Police have charged a Newark teen with assaulting a pregnant woman during a dispute in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in Bear.

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3:40 p.m., in the drive-thru lane at Chick-fil-a, 1101 Quintillo Drive, Bear.

Jada Blake, 19, of Newark, was driving a vehicle, waiting in the drive-thru lane, when another vehicle attempted to pull in front of her. Blake accelerated abruptly and blocked the vehicle from moving forward, then exited her vehicle and confronted the other driver.

Blake began striking her in the head and face through her open window, police said.

The altercation continued outside the vehicle at which time Blake intentionally kicked the victim in the abdomen, knowing that the victim was pregnant, police said.

After the altercation, Blake returned to her vehicle and continued to wait for drive-thru service.

Responding troopers found Blake in the drive-thru lane and took her into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and evaluation.

Blake was taken to Troop 2 where she was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangering, menacing, disorderly conduct, no proof of insurance, careless driving and possession of marijuana, police said.

Blake was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $5,103 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.