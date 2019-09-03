The third Annual History Book Festival — set for Sept. 27-29 throughout Lewes — will feature a Pulitzer Prize author as the keynote speaker and, for the first time, a closing address delivered by a highly acclaimed novelist.

The festival also will offer discussions with a variety of distinguished authors of historical nonfiction and fiction for readers of all ages, taking place at expanded venues around Lewes.

The 2019 festival will showcase more than 20 best-selling or new and promising authors selected to appeal to both casual history buffs and serious historians. All events except for the keynote and closing speakers are free.

Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson will deliver the keynote address at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Bethel United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 129 W. Fourth St. He will discuss his new book, “The British Are Coming” and take questions from the audience. The opening presentation is sponsored by the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty.

Alice Hoffman, author of “The World That We Knew,” will give the closing address at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Cape Henlopen High School Theater, 1250 Kings Highway. Schell Brothers is sponsoring the closing program.

Tickets for the keynote address are $40 individuals, $55 couples; both include one signed, hardcover copy of “The British Are Coming.” Individual and couples’ tickets for the closing address are $35 and $50, respectively, and include a signed copy of “The World That We Knew.” Tickets may be purchased at historybookfestival.org/tickets.

The full roster of 2019 festival authors is available at historybookfestival.org. All presentations are introduced by emcees who will share insights and facilitate audience questions. Authors are available to sign books after each presentation.

All books featured in the festival are available for purchase at Browseabout Books, 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, and at Biblion, 205 Second St., Lewes. Books also are available for purchase at festival events, or may be borrowed from the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

For more, visit historybookfestival.org.