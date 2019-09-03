The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., holds an open studio every Friday, but will reboot this program from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 with a special video and discussion about creativity.

Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided to help celebrate this event. Assorted supplies, along with informal help will be available to doodling, drawing, watercolor, iris paper folding and collage. Attendees are encouraged to create their own art during this time. There is a $5 cost per person to offset room rental.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org.