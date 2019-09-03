The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will host a presentation on the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse by William “Red” Moulinier, who has been involved with the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation since 2002, at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

As president of the Lighthouse Foundation since 2012, Moulinier was instrumental in securing funding and managing the construction of the new dock at Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse. The new dock revitalized restoration efforts in 2017 and tours resumed in 2018. For his efforts, Moulinier was inducted into the Delaware Maritime Hall of Fame in 2018. The Lighthouse Foundation has continued its preservation, restoration and educational efforts since 2002 and will continue into the future.

The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse is built on the ocean end of the outer Delaware Breakwater at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, just off Cape Henlopen. It was built to function with the Delaware Breakwater East End Light in order to mark the National Harbor of Refuge. Moulinier will present a video record of the ongoing efforts of the Foundation to preserve this historic lighthouse. The DRBLHF is an all-volunteer organization that is the caretaker of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse.

A $5 suggested donation is suggested; the program is free for members. Reservations are required to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.