The Seaford Public Works Department will begin the annual fire hydrant flushing program Sept. 30.

Hydrant flushing will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, starting on the west side of the city and working east, and should take from four to six weeks to complete. Towers and wells are interconnected with the distribution system, so it is important residents check water quality before washing clothes, running dishwashers or any other sensitive uses during the entire period.

Fire hydrant flushing may cause temporary inconveniences such as a reduction in water pressure and aesthetic issues such as discoloration of the drinking water. Flushing stirs up sediment, iron and manganese mineral deposits in the water mains causing temporary discoloration. Discolored water poses no threat to the public’s health, but may stain laundry and if consumed may have an unpleasant taste. If water is discolored, run an outside hose bibb until it clears up. Residents should be certain all discolored water is out of their home’s plumbing lines and hot water heater, and that water is clear, before laundering clothes or drinking it.

Although residents may experience some temporary inconveniences, flushing is necessary to maintain a good water supply for both firefighting and domestic consumption.

Those who continue to experience discolored water after allowing your water to run should call 629-8307. In the event discolored water causes staining problems, do not place stained clothes into the dryer, as drying will permanently set the stains. Rust remover may be available at the Utility Building, 8000 Herring Run Road, Seaford, during normal business hours.

For more, call 629-8307.