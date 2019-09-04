The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will present a program on the history of the Lewes Rehoboth Canal at 2 p.m. Sept. 6.

The summer exhibit on the second floor of the museum is a display of artifacts pictures and information about the Lewes Rehoboth Canal. Staff member Paula Roberts, who researched and put together the current exhibit, will present her research on the canal, its construction and uses. This program will concentrate on the history only. Participants may also take time to view the exhibit before it ends on Sept. 8. Those who have stories about the canal will be encouraged to share them.

A $5 donation is suggested; the program is free for Rehoboth Beach Historical Society members. Reservations are required to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.