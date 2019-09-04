REV360! cycling studio, 29P Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, celebrated its grand opening by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 21 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

REV360! offers one-hour cycling classes using ICG bikes and Coach by Color Technology by Life Fitness, allowing individuals to tailor their workout. Hybrid classes are also offered, featuring 30 minutes of cycling followed by 30 minutes of weight training, kickboxing or high-intensity interval training.

Drop-in rates, as well as package deals and monthly memberships, are offered. Classes can be booked at mindbodyonline.com or using the MindBody app.

REV360! is owned by Erik Schreiber, who also owns CustomFit360, located in the same plaza.

For more, visit customfit360de.com or call 703-626-3157.