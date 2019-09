During the month of September, The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society is offering to new members 18 months for the cost of a one-year membership — an extra six months free.

Membership includes advanced notice of informative lectures, exhibits, workshops and a discount in the gift shop and on ticked events such as the annual Beach Ball.

The Rehoboth Beach Museum is open year-round and provides opportunities for volunteering.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org or call 227-7310.