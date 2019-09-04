Nanticoke Health Services and its board of directors announced Penny Short has been named president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

As president, Short will be charged with overseeing all facets of operations for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital including assuming the executive duties of the hospital.

Short is a native of Seaford and embraces the values that growing up in a small town have taught her. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1980 and went on to pursue a nursing career at Delaware Technical Community College. In 2012, Short was honored with the Distinguished Alumni award from Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus along with being their 2016 graduating class commencement speaker. Her health care career began at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital 36 years ago where she continues to feel the pride and responsibility for caring for family, friends and neighbors in a community hospital. She has most recently held the position of chief nursing officer and chief operating officer for Nanticoke Health Services.

“Over the past decade, we have worked to make Nanticoke a leader in health care, recently being named as a 100 Top Hospital by IBM Watson,” said Steve Rose, president and CEO of Nanticoke Health Services. “Penny has been an integral part of this journey. I could not be more proud to announce her as the next president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She is an excellent leader, trusted and well respected by everyone with whom she works.”

Short led the hospital to accreditation as the first Primary Stroke Center in Delaware, Level III Trauma Center, ACOS Accredited Cancer Center. She takes special pride in Nanticoke being recognized by CMS as the first 4-Star hospital in Delaware for both the patient experience and quality and the acknowledgement from Healthgrades for Patient Safety and Patient Experience. Under her direction, Nanticoke has fully implemented a robust Cerner EMR allowing them to receive Meaningful Use II, HIMSS Level 6 certification, and Hospital Most Wired status three consecutive years.

Short serves on the board of the La Esperanza and the Sussex County Montessori School. She is a member of the American Organization for Nurse Executives and the American College of Healthcare Executives.