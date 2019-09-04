Auditions are for ages 8-18 on Sept. 9-10 in Dover.

The Children’s Theatre, Inc. will host auditions for "Elf, the Musical, Jr." at Reith Hall in Dover on Sept. 9-10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for registration and close at 7 p.m. when auditions begin.

Your child should come prepared to sing “Happy Birthday,” follow a few dance instructions, and do a cold reading.

Children must be 8-18 years old (although still in high school) to audition. Only one audition will be allowed. Should the directors need to call your child back on Sept. 12, you will be notified.

Once children have been cast in the show, rehearsals will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If your child will have a conflict with this schedule, please consider a future production’s audition. Rehearsals begin Sept. 16. The performances will be Dec. 7-9.

For more details, visit thechildrenstheatre.org.