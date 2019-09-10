Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Judiciary Committees, joined “CBS Face the Nation” to discuss the Trump administration’s negotiations with the Taliban and gun violence.

“I'm concerned that our president isn't listening to his generals, to his diplomats, to the intelligence community,” said Coons. “Frankly, that's largely why General Mattis, for whom I have huge respect, resigned in protest — was our president's tendency to make abrupt decisions without knowing the context or the region, and without relying on the advice of the skilled diplomats and generals we have.”

“Tragically in August, we lost 50 more Americans in mass shooting incidents in Dayton and El Paso, in Odessa,” said Coons. “The Odessa shooter failed a background check. Our bill would make sure that state law enforcement is promptly notified when someone fails a background check. I've been talking with Republicans, with Democrats, with the White House over the August recess. I'm hopeful President Trump will actually lead on this issue next week. Take a position. Stick with it. The American people deserve no less.”

