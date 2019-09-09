Keith Landry, 47, was arrested Sept. 6.

The Dover Police Department has charged Keith Landry, 47, of Dover in connection with the Aug. 25 death of Gerard Landry.

Gerard Landry, 39, was found with a severe head injury at the unit block of Ann Avenue in northwest Dover when police responded to an Aug. 20 incident. He succumbed to the injury five days later.

An autopsy later ruled his death a homicide and Keith Landry became a suspect during the investigation, police said.

The Dover Police Department and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force took Keith Landry into custody in the Hartly area without incident Friday, Sept. 6.

Keith Landry was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,000 cash bond for manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of felony, police said.