The New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle, will present "Caesar Rodney in His Own Words," a historical play by museum historic-site interpreter David Price, at 2 p.m. Sept. 22.

The play explores the views of the famed Delaware patriot whose ride to Philadelphia broke the tie in favor of the Declaration of Independence. The play will be presented on the Green adjacent to the museum. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray.

Price has served as a historic-site interpreter at the New Castle Court House Museum since 2011 after completing a long career with General Motors. In addition to conducting tours, he has created a number of special programs and lectures at the museum including “Sven Skute: The Scapegoat of New Sweden” and “Freemasons in the Civil War”; as well as writing the historical plays "Caesar Rodney in His Own Words" and “The Spirit of New Castle Past.” The Newark resident has also served as both a first- and third-person interpreter at Fort Delaware, among several other locations, and has conducted numerous lectures and performances based on his research of the American Civil War.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more, call 323-4453.