36-year-old Timothy Rossi Jr., of Ellendale, charged

Delaware State Police arrested an Ellendale man after a domestic incident and a car chase.

The incident began around 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, when troopers responded to the Red Mill Inn at 16218 Coastal Highway, in Lewes, for a physical domestic incident. A female victim advised that she had been physically assaulted by 36-year-old Timothy Rossi Jr., who then fled in a silver Chevrolet Suburban.

A short time later, an officer from the Milton Police Department located the vehicle on Front Street in Milton and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Rossi refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, which proceeded through Georgetown and Ellendale, Rossi allegedly drove directly at responding officers' vehicles on multiple occasions. Troopers deployed stop sticks, which disabled Rossi’s vehicle. The chase ultimately came to a stop on Maple Branch Road in Ellendale.

After a brief struggle, during which a trooper sustained minor injuries, Rossi was taken into custody. According to police, marijuana was located on Rossi’s person, as well as in the vehicle.

Further investigation resulted in the search of a second vehicle possessed by Rossi, which found a box containing 31 rounds of Federal 380 ammunition, which he is prohibited from possessing.

Rossi was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering, disregarding a police signal, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, resisting arrest, malicious mischief by a vehicle, possession of marijuana and various traffic offenses.

In relation to the domestic incident, Rossi was charged with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, strangulation, first-degree reckless endangering, unlawful imprisonment, malicious interference with emergency communications and offensive touching.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $205,605 cash bail.