The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co., in partnership with the Geoff and Ken Derrickson Memorial Scholarship Foundation, announced the 2019 inaugural recipient, Claire Sullivan.

Sullivan received the $5,000 scholarship on Sept. 6 in Rehoboth Beach. The scholarship fund was established by Betsy Baumeister and Bob Derrickson to honor the lives of their sons, Ken and Geoff Derrickson, twin brothers who died at young ages. Baumeister and Derrickson never forgot the support and care from Rehoboth’s first responders for each of their sons.

The scholarship is intended to defray the cost of postsecondary education for a member or family member of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Sullivan, the daughter of Rehoboth Beach Police Department’s Lt. Will Sullivan, attends the University of Delaware.

For more call 227-8400 or 227-2577.