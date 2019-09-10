Sussex County government will give nearly 50 employees the chance to fan out across Sussex County on Sept. 20 to clean up litter on stretches of road identified as trouble spots for illegal dumping.

The afternoon cleanup event, which will follow an employee appreciation barbeque at lunchtime celebrating county employees’ service, will serve as the county’s contribution to Gov. John Carney’s recently announced Keep DE Litter Free initiative.

“Sussex County is taking this opportunity to not just celebrate our employees for their hard work each day, but it’s a chance for us to give back and celebrate our commitment to the community,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson. “This is a first for the county, but based on the interest and response from our employees so far, I hope we can make this an annual tradition.”

Roadside litter and illegal dumping have gained increasing attention in recent years from the public and government officials in trying to find solutions and hold accountable those committing the crimes.

In 2018, the county announced a partnership with the Delaware Department of Correction and Delaware Department of Transportation to allocate supplemental county funding each year to boost the state’s existing cleanup efforts on the more-than-2,300 miles of roadway in southern Delaware. As of August, the county has dedicated more than $210,000, with the partnership netting nearly 3,300 bags of trash from some 340 miles of roads in the county.