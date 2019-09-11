The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) recently issued notifications for speed changes on a number of area roads.

According to a press release, DelDOT reports that as part of the active SR 7/SR 41/SR 48 Road Safety Audit (RSA), a recommendation was made to lower the speed limits along parts of the following corridors:

On Route 7 (Limestone Road), from the PA/DE state line to Brackenville Road, the speed will limit will be reduced from 50-MPH to 45-MPH. On Route 41 (Newport-Gap Pike) from Route 48 (Lancaster Pike) to Faulkland Road, the speed will limit will be reduced from 45-MPH to 40-MPH. On Route 48 from Route 41 to Centerville Road, the speed will limit will be reduced from 50-MPH to 45-MPH.

Work orders have been issued in order to schedule the fabrication and installation of these speed limit changes, according to DelDOT.

The Road Safety Audit is part of DelDOT’s and the Wilmington Area Planning Commission’s (WILMAPCO) ongoing efforts to ameliorate traffic congestion along the Route 41/48 corridor.

According to the Federal Highway Commission, a Road Safety Audit is the formal safety performance examination of an existing or future road or intersection by an independent, multidisciplinary team.

It qualitatively estimates and reports on potential road safety issues and identifies opportunities for improvements in safety for all road users.