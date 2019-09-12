36-year-old Justin M. Martine, Rehoboth, charged

A Rehoboth man has been arrested on his fourth driving under the influence charge.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, an officer observed 36-year-old Justin M. Martine turn left from First Street onto westbound Rehoboth Avenue. Signs at the intersection indicate that no left turns are allowed.

Martine was stopped and the officer noticed signs of intoxication. After field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI. It was then determined that Martine had three prior DUI convictions, making the incident his fourth offense and a felony. He was arrested on that charge and various traffic violations.

It was also discovered that Martine is on probation and alcohol monitoring as a result of his conviction for a third-offense DUI. Delaware Probation and Parole was contacted and obtained an administrative warrant for Martine for violating the conditions of his probation.

