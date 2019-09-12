Middletown Police Department was recognized last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for their involvement in a major child rape investigation.

The attorney’s office presented detectives Joshua Stafford and Julia Fabbroni with an award for an outstanding investigation that led to federal charges, prosecution and maximum sentencing of a child predator.

Robert Kracyla, Middletown police chief, said that 41 agencies were honored that day, which included the Middletown Police Department, at the Mayor and Town Council meeting Monday.

“Only one of those agencies was from the state of Delaware and that as Middletown,” Kracyla said.

Just last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Delaware recgonized the police department for one of its detectives leading a longterm investigation that resulted in the largest heroin and fentanyl pill seizure in Delaware state history.

After asking for more information about the Facebook post from the police department about the honor, Christine Brenner, crime prevention specialist from the Middletown Police Department, said in a statement that due to the nature of the crime, the department cannot release any further information about the case.

“The details are sensitive and we need to protect the victims in this case,” Brenner said. “The post was purposefully worded to keep from re-victimizing anyone in the event that they were to recognize the case that the Detectives received an award by the Attorney General’s office.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania did not respond for comment by time of publication.