Jarmar Richardson was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police reported.

The Dover Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man from Dover Thursday night.

Officers responded to shots fired at the 200 block of Harmony Lane, part of The Village at McKee Branch apartment homes, at 10:32 p.m. Officers found Jarmar Richardson, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

Richardson was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.