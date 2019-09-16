Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert for Tyler T. Toppin, 26, Monday. Toppin was last seen at about 2:51 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Delaware Route 896 and U.S. Route 40 in Newark.

Toppin is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, thin build with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a tombstone on his right leg. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The police said attempts to communicate or locate Toppin have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety and welfare.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620 or 911.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com