28-year-old Jarrod Howell, of Millsboro, arrested

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department charged a Millsboro man in a domestic altercation that included strangulation.

Jarrod Howell, 28, of Millsboro, Del. was arrested Thursday night for strangulation and related charges for a domestic altercation with his girlfriend.



Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, officers were called to the second block of Olive Avenue for a report of a woman screaming. According to police, a male and female had been arguing. The female left in a vehicle and the male left on foot. Officers were able to locate the female still in her truck about two blocks from the original incident.



The female, a 46-year-old Millsboro woman, alleged that her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jarrod Howell, had been physically abusing her over the last several hours. She alleged that Howell struck her in the eye with a closed fist and grabbed her by the neck, choking her. The victim had swelling around her eye and scratches on her face, as well as signs of a nose bleed. She further alleged that Howell took her cell phone to prevent her from calling 911.



Officers located Howell in his hotel room about a block away. He was in possession of the victim's phone and also had a pad lock tied to a bandana on his person. Howell, who was not injured, was taken into custody without incident.



Howell was charged with felony strangulation, third-degree assault, theft less than $1,500, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, malicious interference with emergency communications and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $7,000 cash bail.