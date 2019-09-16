The suspect entered through a window and left with various items, police said.

The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 300 block of North Bradford Street, about a block from Wesley College, Saturday afternoon.

An unknown suspect entered the home through a window between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., police said. The suspect took miscellaneous items and damaged an interior door before fleeing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.