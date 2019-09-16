Colt Williamson, of Harrington, caught it in the Nanticoke River.

A new state-record blue catfish has been caught in Delaware.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Fish & Wildlife confirmed a 43-inch, 47.75-pound blue catfish caught on August 31 on the Nanticoke River. Colt Williamson, of Harrington, caught the fish while fishing with his father, Rexx Williamson, and battled the fish for 25 minutes.

The record catch was initially weighed by Taylored Tackle Shop, in Seaford, and later verified by Johnny Moore, a fisheries biologist with the Division of Fish & Wildlife. The new record catfish is over 11 pounds larger than the previous state record, a 36.32-pound blue catfish caught from the Nanticoke River in 2017 by Jordan Chelton, also of Harrington.

A list of all Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records is available at the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Records page. More information on the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament and state record fish can be found in the 2019 Delaware Fishing Guide.