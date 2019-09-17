The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on the bridge over Broadkill River on Route 1 northbound/southbound, between Paynter Road and Lockerman Road, Milton, through Sept. 19.

Closures are set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On Sept. 17, The left lane will be closed on Route 1 southbound between Paynter Road and Lockerman Road. On Sept. 18, the right lane will be closed on Route 1 northbound between Lockerman Road and Paynter Road. On Sept. 19, the left lane will be closed on Route 1 northbound between Lockerman Road and Paynter Road.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.