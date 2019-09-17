The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship is accepting project proposals from state agencies, county and municipal governments, conservation districts, community organizations, homeowner organizations and not-for-profit organizations representing local government for water quality improvement projects within Delaware’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Proposals for the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Funding Grant must be received by DNREC no later than 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, is intended for use by Delaware entities within the Chesapeake Bay watershed for best management practice implementation projects that will improve water quality by reducing nutrient and sediment loads. The competitive grant process is administered by Delaware’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant Program, which provides technical and financial guidance during the grant application and project period.

Grant requests of up to $200,000 — from $350,000 in total funding for fiscal 2020 — will be considered, with a one-to-one non-federal match requirement. Up to 10% of the grant funds may be used for administrative costs.

Grant guidelines and application instructions can be found at bit.ly/308oIFw. Proposals must be submitted by email to james.sullivan@delaware.gov and must be no larger than 10 megabytes in size.

For more, call 739-9922.