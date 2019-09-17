The Indian River School District welcomed Tammy Smith as its new director of business.

Smith assumed her duties at the district office in Selbyville on Sept. 10.

Prior to joining the district, Smith served in various audit and management roles for the Delaware Office of Auditor of Accounts for 14 years.

“I am pleased to welcome someone with Mrs. Smith’s skill and expertise to the Indian River School District,” said Superintendent Mark Steele. “Tammy’s 14 years of experience with the state’s auditor’s office will be of great benefit to our district. In the last three years, the financial health of our district has improved greatly and I look forward to having Tammy oversee our finances moving forward.”

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner.

She resides in Lincoln with her husband Craig and her two children.