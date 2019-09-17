Milford hosts 40 acts

The second Milford Ladybug Music Festival is set for Sept. 21 downtown. Last year saw an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 attendees, with many driving several hours to enjoy the festival.

Main stage entertainment will be centered on Walnut Street at Park Avenue, and the Richard Johnson Amphitheater at the Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St., will host a second main stage.

Local businesses will be venues for live entertainment.

Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop, Irish Rose, Mispillion Art League, My Sister’s Fault, the Music School of Delaware, Nancy’s Café and Park Place Restaurant & Lounge will host artists on site while Arena’s Milford, Causey Mansion B&B, Gallery 37-A Destination for Artful Living and Lifecycle will host artists outside their locations. Downtown Milford will feature 13 venues to see live music in various genres during the event.

More than 40 artists will perform, coming in from Canada, Connecticut and Nashville. This year’s headliner is Willow Hill, a husband-and-wife country pop act from Nashville. Rachael Sage, a New York City-based singer-songwriter, producer and owner of MPress Records, will headline the library amphitheater stage. Other notable performers this year include Hoochi Coochi, Nalani & Sarina and Christine Havrilla.

“It’s so exciting to be able to continue to celebrate women in music across the state of Delaware,” said Gayle Dillman, festival co-founder. “The feedback we got from attendees last year was that Milford was such a beautiful and charming location.”

Festival admission is free through sponsorships from the Delaware Division of the Arts, the city of Milford, Milford LIVE, the Delaware Lottery, Hebron Savings Bank, Sussex County Council, Tax Chicks, Gallery 37-A Destination for Artful Living, Kent County Fund for the Arts, The Chronicle, Silicato Development, Southern Delaware Medical Group, Causey Mansion B&B, Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, Dover Tents & Events, Perdue and John Mollura Photography.

For more, visit theladybugfestival.com and downtownmilford.org.