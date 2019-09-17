The People’s Place Center for Community Justice will offer a four-day basic mediation training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18 and 24-25 at The Center for Community Justice, 1131 Airport Road, Milford, which lays the groundwork for anyone interested in becoming a mediator or enhancing their conflict resolution skills.

The training will include explorations on how meditation compares to other forms of alternative dispute resolution, the core skills to be an effective mediator, the foundational values of mediation, the mediator’s role and what makes a mediation successful.

Through group discussion, hands-on exercises, lecture and role-play, participants will have the opportunity to engage with these and other critical questions. Participants who complete the training will gain mediation skills that can be applied in personal and professional settings.

For more, including registration and fees, call 424-0890, ext. 5, or email slawson@peoplesplace2.com.