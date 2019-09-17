The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will host a “Bustles to Bras: Before and Beyond,” a program on fashion through the ages, at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Karen Jessee, of the Delaware Humanities Forum Speaker’s Bureau, combines humor and history on this fashion journey of women’s most outrageous silhouette and a peek underneath them all to see how the culture of the times influenced the fashions of the era from Marie Antoinette of the 1770s to the British Invasion of the 1970s. A perpetual student of historic fashion, Jessee has traveled to England for fashion study and to participate in the Jane Austen Festival in Bath, England.

From hoops to halter tops, from bustles to bras, this presentation of original clothing and images reveals 200 years of influences that led to the most outrageous changes in the feminine silhouette. A small display and audience participation are included.

A $5 donation is suggested; the program is free for members. Reservations are required to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.