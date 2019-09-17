The Salisbury Zoo announced Sept. 17 its 39-year-old male black-handed spider monkey, Benny, has died.

Zookeepers found him deceased in his exhibit this past weekend. He was well-loved by his keepers and was popular with zoo visitors.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1979 at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. The Salisbury Zoo acquired Benny on Nov. 27, 1990, from the Beardsley Zoo. He sired one offspring, Amy, in 1994, who currently resides at the zoo. The Salisbury Zoo has exhibited black-handed spider monkeys since the early 1970s and has a long history with spider monkey conservation. Black-handed spider monkeys are threatened in the wild.

Black-handed spider monkeys are found in the tropical lowland rainforests from Mexico to South America. Spider monkeys live mostly in the upper to middle canopy of the forest. Using their prehensile tails they can travel through trees as fast as humans can run on ground.

Benny was approaching the upper end of the life expectancy range for his species and was being monitored by zoo staff. A postmortem exam is being conducted at Johns Hopkins University.